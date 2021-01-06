Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $6.03. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 27,192 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

