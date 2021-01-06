Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($13.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will earn ($13.95) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

