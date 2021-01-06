Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($13.97) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

