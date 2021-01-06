AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. 863,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,646,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.
AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
