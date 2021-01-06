AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. 863,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,646,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.