Ajay Ayyappan Sells 162 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $34,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 255,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,414. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

