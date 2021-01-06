Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 115,112,190 coins and its circulating supply is 30,081,100 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

