Akroma Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $13,431.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.02 or 0.03406911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.