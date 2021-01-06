Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.88

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.88 and last traded at $147.88, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.44.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

