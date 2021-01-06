Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. FMR LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.