Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.33. 584,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,116,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 333.25 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alberton Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 9.08% of Alberton Acquisition worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

