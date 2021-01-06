Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $1.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00181756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

