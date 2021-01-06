Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $1.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00181756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.