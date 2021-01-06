Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

ALDX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

