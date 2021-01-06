Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

ARE stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after acquiring an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

