Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading Up 3.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 672,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 812,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury. The company's lead candidate is NP-120, a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which targets NMDA-type subunit 2B (Glu2NB) and prevents glutamate signalling.

