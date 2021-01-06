Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.93

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 64413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 619,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.