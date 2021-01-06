All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. All Sports has a market cap of $4.26 million and $48,284.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

