Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading 9.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 1,389,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 888,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

