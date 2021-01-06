Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.21.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,608. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

