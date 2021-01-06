Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($270.59) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

FRA:ALV opened at €196.58 ($231.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €181.58. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

