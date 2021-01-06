Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.21

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and traded as low as $31.00. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 310,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.23. The company has a market cap of £79.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

