AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 5.9%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $40.87. Approximately 183,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 242,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.