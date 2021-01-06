AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $252,636.34 and $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002100 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

