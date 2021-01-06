AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $299,661.13 and $93.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001443 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

