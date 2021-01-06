Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.14

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 13268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

