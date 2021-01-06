Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,735.29. 2,599,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,597.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.