Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,735.29. 2,599,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,766.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,597.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

