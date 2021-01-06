Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,729.10. 75,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,762.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,594.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,803.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

