Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 86,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,516,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

