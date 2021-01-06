Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.11

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 9380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $2,052,979.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 54,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $2,473,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,594 shares of company stock worth $16,494,136 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

