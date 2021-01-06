Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.77

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $14.50. Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 109,335 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £10.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

About Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

