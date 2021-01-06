Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. 992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

