Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $9.32. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 44,873 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACH. BidaskClub cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aluminum Co. of China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

