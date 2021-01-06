Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,999 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GoDaddy stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,126. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
