Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,999 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GoDaddy stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,126. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

