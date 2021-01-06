Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First American Bank’s 10th Largest Position

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,615.54.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $37.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,181.00. 163,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,054. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,140.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

