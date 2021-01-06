Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 647,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 449,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $756.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.