Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $908,125.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00488658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

