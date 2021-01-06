AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.56. 1,553,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,316,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.
In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $4,102,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,256,268 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,938. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.