AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Trading Down 4%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

