American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Trading Up 0.8%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.63. Approximately 12,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 24,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.