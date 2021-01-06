American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 5.7%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 5,682,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,797,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

