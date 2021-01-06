American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2,394.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,819,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 223.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,110,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,392,000 after buying an additional 6,983,864 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,970,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,916,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $261,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

