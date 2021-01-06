American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 5.9%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 986,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 767,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. BidaskClub cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.79%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,783 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.