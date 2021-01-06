American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) vs. AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Head to Head Analysis

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AMEN Properties and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 7 0 2.54

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 7.09 $440,000.00 N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 8.18 $141.04 million $1.11 26.65

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88% American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

