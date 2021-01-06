American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Trading 6.5% Higher

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.21. 7,992,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,489,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after buying an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

