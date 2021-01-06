American National Bank Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.91. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,882. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

