American National Bank Sells 5,297 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

