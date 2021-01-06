American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 361,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 252,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

AOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.