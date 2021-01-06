American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,807,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,676,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

AREC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

