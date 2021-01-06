American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans $40.00 Quarterly Dividend

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $160.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Shares of American Restaurant Partners stock opened at $1,300.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $942.30 and a 200 day moving average of $836.59. American Restaurant Partners has a fifty-two week low of $600.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,450.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Restaurant Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

